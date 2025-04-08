Texas WR Matthew Golden Visiting Buccaneers

Texas WR Matthew Golden took an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers, per Ian Rapoport.

Golden has been a popular player the past several weeks, with four reported 30 visits so far and nine formal interviews back at the Combine per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, including with the Bucs.

He surprised a lot of people by running the fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine, coming in at 4.29 seconds, and is a virtual lock to go in the first round, perhaps even as the first receiver selected.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Golden, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 25 receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Texas. He committed to Houston and spent two years there before entering the transfer portal.

Golden committed to Texas in December 2023 as a four-star transfer ranked No. 9 for receivers in the portal. He spent the entire 2024 season with the Longhorns.

In his collegiate career, Golden appeared in 36 games over three seasons at Houston and Texas and recorded 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.