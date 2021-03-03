Thomas Davis Signing One-Day Contract To Retire With Panthers

Veteran LB Thomas Davis announced that he is signing a one-day contract with the Carolina Panthers to retire with the organization.

Davis, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2005. He was in the final year of his three-year, $18 million contract when he and the Panthers agreed to a one-year, $6.75 million extension through 2018.

The Panthers informed Davis after the 2018 season they would not be bringing him back and he later signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Chargers. Unfortunately, Los Angeles released him last year.

Washington later signed Davis to a contract. The Washington Football Team announced earlier today that they were releasing Davis. He declared after the 2020 season that he planned on retiring.

In 2020, Davis appeared in seven games for Washington and recorded six tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.