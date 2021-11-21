Tim Boyle Could Get Another Start With Jared Goff Unlikely To Play Next Week

Adam Schefter reports that Lions QB Tim Boyle, who is set to make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Browns, could end up getting another start next Thursday against the Bears.

According to Schefter, it’s unlikely that QB Jared Goff will be recovered enough from his oblique injury to play in the Lions’ Thanksgiving game against the Bears.

Schefter says there’s a belief around the league that the Lions’ quarterback situation this season and beyond is very much in flux, which means it’s possible Boyle could hold on to the job if he plays well.

Boyle reportedly impressed during training camp but broke his thumb during the preseason and subsequently missed eight weeks. Schefter adds that the Lions are impressed with his smarts and attitude.

Should Boyle struggle, Detroit could turn to David Blough.

Boyle, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster the past three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions back in March.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 75 yards and no touchdowns.