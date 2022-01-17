Titans Activate RB Jordan Wilkins From COVID-19, Designate FB Tory Carter To Return

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve designated FB Tory Carter to return from injured reserve and activated practice squad RB Jordan Wilkins from the COVID-19 list.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Titans to activate Carter from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him last month and he later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2021, Wilkins has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded a stat. Last year, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.