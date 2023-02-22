Titans Also Releasing LB Zach Cunningham

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are also cutting loose LB Zach Cunningham on Wednesday.

Cunningham marks the fourth veteran player released by Tennessee today including Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, and Randy Bullock.

Releasing Cunningham frees up $8,926,471 in cap space and creates $4,500,000 in dead money. Tennessee has now created over $37.7 million following today’s moves.

Cunningham, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract last March to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

The Texans still ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline in December of last year. He was claimed by the Titans shortly after.

In 2022, Cunningham appeared in six games and recorded 24 tackles and one pass defense.