Titans Among Interested Teams In L’Jarius Sneed Trade

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed is drawing interest from “multiple teams” including the Titans.

Wilson says there’s currently “no firm offer” but dialogue remains active and it’s a “fluid situation” overall.

The Titans have already signed Chidobe Awuzie in free agency but could still use help at the position. Even so, this would be a costly route for them to take, given that they’d have to part with draft picks and still sign Sneed to a long-term deal.

Kansas City recently placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which will cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

However, reports have made it clear that a trade involving Sneed is possible this offseason.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.

We will have more news on Sneed as it becomes available.