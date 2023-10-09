Titans Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed DT Taylor Stallworth and CB Tay Gowan to the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the team cut DB Armani Marsh and DT Jayden Peevy.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

DB Shyheim Carter DB Eric Garror WR Tre’Shaun Harrison DE T.K. McLendon TE Thomas Odukoya (International) T John Ojukwu T Andrew Rupcich LB Thomas Rush K Cade York RB Jacques Patrick DT Jaleel Johnson S Dane Cruikshank LB Otis Reese WR Shi Smith WR Mason Kinsey DT Taylor Stallworth CB Tay Gowan

Stallworth, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year.

Stallworth later joined the Texans and returned to Houston this past February. Houston released him form their injured reserve with a settlement earlier this offseason and he had a stint with the Panthers this summer.

In 2022, Stallworth appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded four tackles. He also appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded four tackles.