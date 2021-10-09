Titans Announce Several Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans have announced five roster moves, including activating WR Marcus Johnson from injured reserve, signing OLB John Simon to their active roster, waiving LB Sharif Finch, and elevating DL Caraun Reid and DB Jamal Carter to their 53-man roster for game day.

Simon, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad.

He was signed off of the Ravens’ practice squad by the Texans and spent the next three seasons in Houston.

After Simon played out the 2016 season under a low-round restricted tender for the Texans, the Colts signed him to a three-year, $14 million contract in 2017. He later caught on with the Patriots before joining the Titans this past July.

Tennessee released Simon coming out of the preseason but recently re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2020, Simon played in all 16 games for the Patriots, recording 34 total tackles and two sacks.