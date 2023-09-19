Titans Announce Three Moves Including DL Kyle Peko

The Tennesee Titans announced a few roster moves on Tuesday in preparation for Week 3.

The full list includes:

Titans promoted DL Kyle Peko to their active roster.

to their active roster. Titans waived DL Jayden Peevy .

. Titans released DL Michael Drumfour from their practice squad.

Peko, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, Peko played for several teams including the Bills, Colts, Titans and Raiders. He returned to the Titans and was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Peko appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles and one pass deflection.