Titans Announce Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve activated S Amani Hooker from injured reserve and placed CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.

The Titans also elevated FB Tory Carter to their active roster for tonight’s game.

Hooker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

In 2020, Hooker appeared in all 16 games and recorded 49 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and eight pass defenses.