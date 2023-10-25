Titans Claim DB K’Von Wallace Off Waivers From Cardinals

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are claiming DB K’Von Wallace off waivers from the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Wallace, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in August.

In 2023, Wallace has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 43 tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.