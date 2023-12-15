Titans Cut DT Teair Tart

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are waiving DT Teair Tart on Friday.

Kuharsky writes Tart been upset over his contract situation and the team is unsatisfied with his effort and attitude this season.

Tart, 26, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being brought up to the active roster where he has remained since. He re-signed with Tennessee as a restricted free agent last season.

In 2023, Tart has appeared in 11 games and recorded 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one sack.