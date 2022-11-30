Titans Designate OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi To Return From IR

The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have designated OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi to return from injured reserve.
Adeniyi, 25, wound up signing on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Steelers, but was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He made the final roster each of the next two seasons.
Pittsburgh declined to tender Adeniyi a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.
From there, the Titans signed Adeniyi to a one-year deal and re-signed him to another one-year deal soon after.
In 2022, Adeniyi has appeared in two games for the Titans and recorded one tackle.
