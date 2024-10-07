Titans Designating LB Cedric Gray To Return

The Titans are designating fourth-round LB Cedric Gray to return from injured reserve this week, per Paul Kuharsky.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Gray, 21, was named second-team All-American in 2022 and was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection in 2022 and 2023 at North Carolina. The Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gray is in the first year of a four-year, $4,854,492 contract with the Titans that includes a $834,492 signing bonus.

In four seasons with the Tar Heels, Gray appeared in 42 games and recorded 368 tackles, eight and a half sacks, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.