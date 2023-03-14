Titans Expected To Sign OL Daniel Brunskill

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are expected to sign 49ers’ free-agent OL Daniel Brunskill.

Brunskill, 29, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Brunskill back on a futures contract the following year, but he was once again signed to their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. After a stint in the AAF, the 49ers signed Brunskill to a contract in 2019 and returned on two consecutive one-year deals.

In 2022, Brunskill appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and started twice.