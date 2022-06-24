Titans Have Had ‘Some Preliminary’ Extension Talks With S Amani Hooker

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that the Titans have had “some preliminary conversations” about a contract extension for S Amani Hooker in recent weeks.

McCormick adds that if a deal materializes, it would likely take place between the start of training camp and the opening of the regular season.

The Titans are known to not do much negotiating during the season.

Hooker, 24, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 this season.

Hooker is line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Hooker appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 62 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.