Titans Hiring Chris Harris As Defensive Passing Game Coordinator & CB Coach

Tom Pelissero reports that the Titans are hiring Chris Harris as their defensive passing game coordinator and CB coach.

Harris, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played nine seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as their defensive quality control coach in 2013.

After two years in Chicago, Harris was hired as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers. Washington brought him to coach defensive backs for the 2020 season.

We will have more on Harris as it becomes available.