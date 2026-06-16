Titans Hosted S Ifeatu Melifonwu For Workout

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Titans brought in free agent S Ifeatu Melifonwu for a workout on Monday.

Last week, Garafolo reported that Melifownu had worked out for the Seahawks, yet no deal was imminent between the two sides.

Melifonwu, 27, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus. He made a base salary of $1.192 million for the 2024 season before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins last year.

In 2025, Melifonwu appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, making eight starts and recording 53 tackles, one sack, an interception and a pass defense.