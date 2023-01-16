Titans Interviewing Falcons QB Coach Charles London For OC Job

Jonathan Jones reports that the Titans are interviewing Falcons QB coach Charles London for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

London, 48, got his start in coaching at Duke in 2004. His first NFL job came with the Bears as an offensive QC coach in 2007. He had a stint with the Titans and in the Eagles’ front office as a scout before returning to college as the RB coach at Penn State.

London returned to the NFL as the RB coach for the Texans in 2014. He left for the same position with the Bears in 2018 and joined the Falcons as their QB coach in 2021.

He most recently interviewed for an offensive coordinator job with the Rams back in February of 2022.

We will have more news on the Titans’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.