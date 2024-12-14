Titans Promoting Two Players

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans are elevating TE Thomas Odukoya and G Arlington Hambright from the practice squad for Week 15 against the Bengals.

Odukoya, 27, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan in 2022. He has been waived after training camp with Tennessee every season since and remained on the practice squad.

In 2024, Odukoya has appeared in two games for the Titans.