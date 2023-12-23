Titans Make Eight Roster Moves, Place DL Jeffery Simmons On IR

The Titans announced several roster moves on Saturday, placing DL Jeffery Simmons on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season. Titans linebackers Jack Gibbens and Luke Gifford were also placed on injured reserve.

The team also promoted three players to the active roster including LB JoJo Domann, OT John Ojukwu, and OL Andrew Rupcich.

Two players were elevated for Week 16 as well, defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Tay Gowan.

Simmons, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension back in April.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 44 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

We will have more on Simmons and the Titans as it becomes available.