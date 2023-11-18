Titans Make Six Moves, Activate DB Mike Brown From IR

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have made six roster moves including activating DB Mike Brown from injured reserve. The team also promoted DL T.K. McClendon to the active roster.

Additionally, the team has waived DB Matthew Jackson and RB Jonathan Ward, as well as elevated LB Joe Jones and OL Andrew Rupcich for this week.

Brown, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Brown joined the Packers and would go on to have stints with the Vikings and Browns. The Titans signed him off the Browns’ practice squad this past January.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.