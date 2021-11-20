Titans Place LB Bud Dupree On IR, Among Other Moves

The Tennesee Titans have announced that they are placing LB Bud Dupree on injured reserve and activating TE Tommy Hudson. The team is also elevating RB Dontrell Hilliard and DB Breon Borders for their game against the Texans on Sunday.

Dupree, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans this offseason.

In 2021, Dupree has appeared in seven games for the Titans, recording seven tackles, one forced fumble, and one sack.