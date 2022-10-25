Titans Place WR Kyle Philips On Injured Reserve

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they have placed WR Kyle Philips on injured reserve.

Titans sign WR Chris Conley to 53-man roster + place WR Kyle Philips on IR — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 25, 2022

Philips, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Titans out of UCLA in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Philips has appeared in four games for the Titans and caught eight passes for 78 yards.

