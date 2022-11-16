Titans Promote K Josh Lambo, Waive WR Chris Conley

The Tennessee Titans announced they have promoted K Josh Lambo to the active roster.

The #Titans have signed kicker @JoshLambo to the team’s 53-man roster, as kicker Randy Bullock has been ruled OUT for Thursday’s game vs @packers. The @Titans have waived receiver Chris Conley. MORE https://t.co/be86PGoV00 pic.twitter.com/6wzteh4h7C — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 16, 2022

He’ll kick in place of injured starting K Randy Bullock on Thursday against the Packers.

To make room, the Titans waived WR Chris Conley.

Lambo, 31, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed him to a contract during the 2017 season. Lambo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $15.5 million and $6.5 million in full guarantees.

Jacksonville released Lambo and he later had a brief stint on the Steelers’ practice squad. He signed with the Titans practice squad earlier this week.

In 2021, Lambo appeared in three games for the Jaguars and converted no field goals in three attempts and 5 of 7 extra points.

Conley, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and re-signed briefly to the practice squad before being released.

He had a brief stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad before the Titans signed him away to their roster.

In 2022, Conley has appeared in two games for the Texans and two games for the Titans, failing to catch any of his three targets.