Titans Promote TE Tommy Hudson To Active Roster

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve promoted tight end Tommy Hudson to their active roster.

Hudson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was added to their practice squad coming out of training camp.

Tennessee brought Hudson back on a futures contract this past January before once again cutting him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Hudson has appeared in one game for the Titans and caught one pass for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.