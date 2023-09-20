Titans Re-Sign DT Jaleel Johnson To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans are re-signing DT Jaleel Johnson to their practice squad on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

LB Chance Campbell DB Shyheim Carter DT Michael Dwumfour DB Eric Garror WR Tre’Shaun Harrison WR Mason Kinsey DB Armani Marsh DE T.K. McLendon TE Thomas Odukoya (International) T John Ojukwu TE Kevin Rader T Andrew Rupcich LB Thomas Rush K Cade York T Justin Murray RB Jacques Patrick DT Jaleel Johnson

Johnson, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad but he was later added to the Texans’ roster. Houston waived him after a few weeks and he was claimed again by Atlanta, where he finished out the season.

Tennessee signed him to a one-year deal in May but cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in three games for the Texans and six games for the Falcons. He recorded 15 total tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.