Titans Re-Sign DT Jaleel Johnson

The Tennessee Titans announced they have re-signed DT Jaleel Johnson to the active roster.

He was waived just a week or so ago, so he wasn’t gone long. In between, Johnson blasted the team on social media, but it appears Tennessee isn’t holding that against him.

Johnson, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad but he was later added to the Texans’ roster. Houston waived him after a few weeks and he was claimed again by Atlanta, where he finished out the season.

Tennessee signed him to a one-year deal in May but cut him loose coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad and later promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 12 total tackles and no sacks.