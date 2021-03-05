Titans Re-Sign FB Khari Blasingame To One-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve re-signed FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

Blasingame was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Blasingame, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in April. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later re-signed Blasingame to their practice squad, but the Titans signed him to their active roster in 2019.

In 2020, Blasingame appeared in 15 games for the Titans and caught four passes for 39 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Blasingame rushed for 997 yards on 238 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 380 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.