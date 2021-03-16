Titans Releasing CB Adoree Jackson & RT Dennis Kelly

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’re releasing cornerback Adoree Jackson and tackle Dennis Kelly on Tuesday.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season last year.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jackson will free up $10,244,000 of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2020, Jackson was limited to appearing in just three games for the Titans and recorded 12 tackles and no interceptions.

Kelly, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.

Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21M deal with $8.75M guaranteed last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Kelly will free up $5,166,666 of available cap space while creating $3,166,667 in dead money.

In 2020, Kelly appeared in all 16 games for the Titans, making 16 starts for them at right tackle.