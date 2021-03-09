Titans Releasing CB Malcolm Butler

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans are releasing veteran CB Malcolm Butler on Tuesday.

Butler was a productive player for the Titans and arguably their best defensive player.

It would not be surprising to see a decent market develop for him from here.

Butler, 31, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before signing a one-year restricted tender worth $3.91 million for the 2017 season.

From there, Butler agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $61 million to go along with over $30 million guaranteed with the Titans in 2018. He was owed a base salary $11,100,000 for the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Butler will free up $10.2 million of available cap space while creating $4 million in dead money.

In 2020, Butler appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and recorded 100 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defended.