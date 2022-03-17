Titans Restructure LB Zach Cunningham For $6.5M In Space

According to Field Yates, the Titans have created $6.456 million in cap space by restructuring LB Zach Cunningham.

Cunningham still had a few years left on his deal after being claimed off waivers from the Texans last year. The Titans could have saved $10 million by releasing him outright but evidently feel like he’s a capable starter for them in 2022.

Cunningham, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract last March to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

The Texans still ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline. He was claimed by the Titans.

In 2021, Cunningham appeared in 10 games for the Texans and four games for the Titans. In total, he recorded 93 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.