Titans Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

The Titans also activated defensive back Greg Mabin from the COVID-19 list.

Hogan, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Stanford. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up a few months into the 2016 season.

The Browns traded Hogan in 2018 to Washington for a sixth-round pick. Washington waived Hogan coming out of the preseason and he was quickly claimed by the Broncos.

From there, Hogan re-signed with Denver on a one-year deal but was among their final roster cuts. He had a brief stint on the Bengals practice squad before joining the Titans midseason.

In 2017, Hogan appeared in four games and threw for 517 yards while completing 61.3 percent of his passes to go along with four touchdowns and five interceptions.