Titans Sign DB Chris Jones & DL Woodrow Hamilton

The Tennesee Titans announced the signings of DB Chris Jones and DL Woodrow Hamilton on Thursday.

Hamilton, 28, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2016. He was on and off of their practice squad the past few years before signing on with the Saints in October of 2018.

After a brief stint on the Saints’ practice squad he signed with the Giants’ taxi squad before getting claimed by the Panthers in December of 2018.

He re-signed with Carolina the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off their taxi squad throughout 2020. The team opted to release him back in February.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in five games and recorded three total tackles, no sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Jones, 25, wound up signing on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Jones later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad and was signed to the active roster late in 2018. He bounced on and off the roster in 2019 before being waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 8 games for the Vikings and one game for the Lions, recording 19 total tackles.