Titans Sign DL Marlon Davidson To Practice Squad

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing DL Marlon Davidson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

DB Eric Garror WR Tre’Shaun Harrison DE T.K. McLendon TE Thomas Odukoya (International) T John Ojukwu T Andrew Rupcich LB Thomas Rush K Cade York DT Jaleel Johnson S Dane Cruikshank LB Otis Reese WR Shi Smith WR Mason Kinsey DB Tay Gowan LB Joseph Jones RB Jonathan Ward DL Marlon Davidson

Davidson is a former second-round pick who was cut by the Falcons earlier this season.

Davidson, 24, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn.

He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed. He was in the third year of that deal when the Falcons elected to waive him.

In 2021, Davidson appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.