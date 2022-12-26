Titans Sign G Danny Isidora To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed guard Danny Isidora to their practice squad.

Isidora, 28, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings out of Miami back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Minnesota traded him to the Dolphins in 2019.

However, Isidora was later waived at the start of the 2020 season and signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was on and off their taxi squad until the Steelers signed him.

From there, Isidora joined the Cardinals and has been in Arizona ever since.

For his career, Isidora has appeared in 30 games for the Cardinals, Vikings, Dolphins, and Chiefs, making six starts.