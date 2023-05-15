Titans Sign Six Tryout Players

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed six players to contracts following the team’s minicamp.
The full list includes:
- WR Kearis Jackson (Georgia)
- WR Gavin Holmes (Baylor)
- CB Eric Garror (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- CB Armani Marsh (Washington State)
- CB LJ Davis (Northern Arizona)
- OL James Empey (Brigham Young)
Jackson, 23, spent five seaons at Georiga. He wound up going undrafted last month.
For his career, Jackson appeared in 55 games and made 14 starts while catching 78 passes for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns.
