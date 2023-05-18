Titans Sign TE Alize Mack

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve officially signed TE Alize Mack to a contract on Thursday.

Aaron Wilson first reported the signing.

Mack, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints out of Notre Dame back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Mack had stints with the Saints, Steelers, Chiefs, Lions and Packers. He appeared in the XFL before the Titans signed him to a contract.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Mack caught 68 passes for 716 yards receiving and four touchdowns over the course of 24 games.