Titans Sign TE Jared Pinkney To Futures Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve signed TE Jared Pinkney to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Pinkney, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in April of last year. He later signed on with the Falcons before being waived coming out of training camp.

Pinkney was on and off of the Falcons’ practice squad from there.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Pinkney caught 114 passes for 1,560 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 39 games.