Titans Signed CB Jaylon Jones

The Tennessee Titans have signed CB Jaylon Jones to the 53-man roster, per Jim Wyatt of the team website.

In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Melvin Smith.

Jones, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts out of Texas A&M back in the 2023 draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,953,480 rookie contract, which included a $113,480 signing bonus, $113,480 in guaranteed salary, and an average annual salary of $988,370. Jones was entering the final year of that deal when the Colts waived him last week.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass deflections.