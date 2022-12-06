Titans Signing CB John Reid Off Falcons Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing CB John Reid from the Falcons’ practice squad to their active roster.

This is among the team’s first moves after firing GM Jon Robinson.

Reid, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

However, the Texans traded him to the Seahawks after just one season for a conditional draft pick. Seattle waived Reid coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted late in the season and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for 2022.

However, Seattle waived Reid in October and he later caught on with the Falcons practice squad.

In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.