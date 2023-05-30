Titans Signing DT Jaleel Johnson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are signing DT Jaleel Johnson to the roster.

He’ll add some additional veteran depth to Tennessee’s defensive line and compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Johnson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad but he was later added to the Texans’ roster. Houston waived him after a few weeks and he was claimed again by Atlanta, where he finished out the season.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in three games for the Texans and six games for the Falcons. He recorded 15 total tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.