Titans Signing OL Corey Levin & TE Trevon Wesco

The Tennessee Titans are re-signing OL Corey Levin to a one-year deal on Friday, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee also agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Bears TE Trevon Wesco, per Wyatt.

Levin, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans out of Chattanooga in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the 2019 preseason.

From there, Levin was claimed off of waivers by the Broncos before ending up on their practice squad. The Bears later signed him to their active roster in November of 2019 but waived him coming out of the following preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots practice squad but was cut after a couple of days. The Jets signed him to a contract back in April of last year but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad. The Titans claimed him off New York’s practice squad in September 2021.

In 2022, Levin appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and started three times.