Titans Signing QB Mason Rudolph To One-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing QB Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million.

It appeared as though Rudolph was set to return to the Steelers this offseason. However, things changed in the last week when Pittsburgh shifted gears and targeted Russell Wilson to compete with Kenny Pickett.

At that point, it was clear Rudolph would be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Rudolph, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers last May.

In 2023, Rudolph appeared in three games for the Steelers and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.