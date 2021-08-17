Titans Signing S Jamal Carter

The Tennessee Titans officially agreed to terms on a contract with S Jamal Carter, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

The Titans brought Carter in for a workout on Tuesday and were impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Carter, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (FL) in 2017 before signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos. Carter managed to make the 53-man roster his first two seasons before being waived in 2019.

Carter signed to the Falcons practice squad and bounced on and off their practice squad last season before signing a futures deal with the Cardinals in January. Arizona elected to cut him loose last week.

In 2019, Carter appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.