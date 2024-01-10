Titans To Request Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

According to Justin Melo, the Titans plan to request an interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy.

This is the first reported candidate for Tennessee after the org shockingly fired HC Mike Vrabel on Tuesday.

A few other teams have also expressed interest in Callahan this hiring cycle.

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2023, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ coaching search as the news is available.