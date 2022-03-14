Titans To Sign OL Jamarco Jones To Two-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that Seahawks free agent OL Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year, $5.75 million deal including $3.15 million guaranteed with the Titans.

Jones, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Seattle and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making two starts for them.