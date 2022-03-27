Titans Want To Get Extension In Place For WR A.J. Brown This Offseason

Titans GM Jon Robinson said at the NFL owners meetings on Sunday that he hopes to get a long-term extension in place for WR A.J. Brown this offseason.

“Right now, we are just trying to get through this free agency period, seeing where we’ve landed cap-wise,” Robinson said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “A.J. is an important part of what we do. He’s a great teammate, he works hard, he’s about what we’re about. A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan. And that’s part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around.”

Any extension for Brown would cost the Titans over $20 million per year based on the record contracts signed by Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill this offseason.

Tennessee would have their franchise tag available in 2023 if need be, but it sounds like they could have an agreement in place well before then.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

Brown is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Titans and caught 63 passes for 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns to go along with 10 yards rushing.