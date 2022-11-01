According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out four defensive tackles on Tuesday including DT Christopher Hinton.

The full list of players includes:

Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason.

Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later. He signed with the Falcons’ practice squad last month but was cut loose after a few days.

During his college career at Michigan, Hinton recorded 55 tackles, two sacks, two recoveries and four pass defenses over the course of 22 games and three seasons.