Tony Pollard Open To Taking Less To Return To Cowboys

Calvin Watkins reports that Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is willing to return to Dallas in 2024, possibly for an offer less than he could receive from another franchise.

A person with knowledge of Pollard’s thinking told The Morning News that he is open to returning, even if the contract from another team is slightly higher than the Cowboys’ offer.

An anonymous team official also told Watkins that he expects Pollard to get as many offers as possible before talking to Dallas.

Pollard, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent last year when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed. Pollard will now be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 252 times for 1,005 yards (4 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 311 yards.

